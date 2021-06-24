Granite City Days Parade Road Closures

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Drirector

The following roads between the time of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, will be closed due to the Granite City Days Parade:

West St. Germain Street from 15th Ave North to 6th Ave North

6th Ave North from West St. Germain Street to 12th Street North

13th and 14th Ave North from West St. Germain Street to 3rd Street North

15th Ave North from West Germain Street to 1st Street North

Also, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, 12th Ave South from 2nd Street South to 7th Street South will be closed due to the Granite City Days 5K Run at Lake George.