Jun 24, 2021
Granite City Days Parade Road Closures
Joey Erickson / Assistant News Drirector
The following roads between the time of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, will be closed due to the Granite City Days Parade:
- West St. Germain Street from 15th Ave North to 6th Ave North
- 6th Ave North from West St. Germain Street to 12th Street North
- 13th and 14th Ave North from West St. Germain Street to 3rd Street North
- 15th Ave North from West Germain Street to 1st Street North
Also, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, 12th Ave South from 2nd Street South to 7th Street South will be closed due to the Granite City Days 5K Run at Lake George.