Granite City Motor Car Supporting Heart Patients With 2022 Community Campaign

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

CentraCare is helping to support local heart patients through CentraCare Foundation’s 2022 Community Campaign.

Granite City Motor Car says they will match up to $100,000 for any new gifts received by Dec. 31. The Foundation’s year-end giving campaign is focusing on heart care.

Gifts also will help provide “life-saving technology to treat blocked arteries in the heart, perform open-heart and vascular surgery, treat heart-beat problems, fix poor leg circulation, as well as other services that focus on heart disease prevention.” CentraCare says.

Donations can be made online at give.centracare.com/foundation. For other giving options, call CentraCare Foundation at 320-240-2810.