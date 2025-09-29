Granite City Radio Theatre Season 14 Opens with Special Musical Guest Witness Trips

The 14th season of Granite City Radio Theatre is coming to a stage and a radio near you. The season episode takes place on Wednesday, October 29 and happens at the Pioneer Place Theatre in St. Cloud.

Our special musical guest for the season premiere is Witness Trips.

Witness Trips is the creative outlet for St. Joseph–based singer-songwriter Zachary Thomas, who crafts smart, tuneful Americana songs.

Our season 14 premiere episode is also notable as the debut of Lee Adams as the new show host and producer of Granite City Radio Theatre.

Otherwise, expect all your old favorites: house band Collective Unconscious, radio drama from Shades Brigade, trivia with Dan Barth, and loads of great comedy sketches.

Granite City Radio Theatre begins at 7:30 PM (CDT). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Buy single show tickets for the October 29 episode at this link. Alternatively, season tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre are still available, allowing you to secure your spot for our season premiere and all upcoming dates.

This program is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.