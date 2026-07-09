KVSC Airs 24th Annual “Pink Floyd in Recovery” on July 11

One of KVSC’s longest-standing anniversary traditions returns this weekend. Gypsy McGreevy celebrates 24 years on the station airwaves with his annual “Pink Floyd in Recovery” show.

On Saturday, July 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Gypsy will preside over three hours of inspired, imaginative covers of Pink Floyd songs.

He promises lots of material that hasn’t been heard on the KVSC airwaves previously. He further notes he’s “leaning away from the straight-up, note-for-note covers to more of the interpretive tributes.”

The program airs on 88.1 FM and streams live on the KVSC website and through all the usual apps and platforms.