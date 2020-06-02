Granite City Radio Theatre Season Finale with Michael Shynes

KVSC’s 8th season of Granite City Radio Theatre features local, and now internationally known, musician Michael Shynes. He grew up in Little Falls but has performed at global events–we’re thrilled have his music round out this season Granite City Radio Theatre!

We are presenting this episode on Wednesday, June 24th at 7:30 p.m. without a live audience–but remember–it’s a live RADIO SHOW. You can enjoy the program on 88.1FM or audio stream the show here from your deck, front porch or the comfort of your water bed. We’re also working to bring you a video stream of the entire show from the Pioneer Place on Fifth. Stay tuned for that development.

The Shades Brigade crew returns with new twists and turns as hired mercenaries. Jay Terry is revved up to bring you laughs and poignant observations of life in the Midwest. Heather, McKenzie, Dan Barth’s trivia challenge and more await you at Granite City Radio Theatre.

The show is LIVE on your radio or web stream on Wednesday, June 24th starting at 7:30 p.m. and is supported in part by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.