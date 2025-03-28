Mar 28, 2025

Granite City Radio Theatre Welcomes Special Musical Guest Dessa for the Season 13 Finale

We close our enthralling 13th season of Granite City Radio Theatre with special musical guest Dessa.

Dessa is a member of the famed Doomtree collective out of the Twin Cities, and she has developed a prolific and formidable solo career, included multiple albums that made the Billboard charts and acclaimed performances with the Minnesota Orchestra.

An accomplished writer of fiction and poetry, Dessa has hosted the BBC/American Public Media program Deeply Human, contributed the chart-topping album The Hamilton Mixtape, and toured the country and the world and a performer and speaker. Now she’s joining Collective Unconscious on the GCRT stage.

Promotional art for the Granite City Radio Theatre, taking place on May 14th at 7:30 PM. The promo notes that the episode features Dessa, and there is a photo of Dessa looking straight at the camera. The logos for the Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment and KVSC 88.1 FM appear on the promo art.

Of course, the episode will also feature all of your longstanding favorites: the spirited comedy of host Jay Terry and his cohorts Heather and Makenzie, the gripping radio drama of Shades Brigade, and the tantalizing trivia contest hosted by Dan Barth.

You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in.

Granite City Radio Theatre is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. 

The logo for the Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev