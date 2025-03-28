Granite City Radio Theatre Welcomes Special Musical Guest Dessa for the Season 13 Finale

We close our enthralling 13th season of Granite City Radio Theatre with special musical guest Dessa.

Dessa is a member of the famed Doomtree collective out of the Twin Cities, and she has developed a prolific and formidable solo career, included multiple albums that made the Billboard charts and acclaimed performances with the Minnesota Orchestra.

An accomplished writer of fiction and poetry, Dessa has hosted the BBC/American Public Media program Deeply Human, contributed the chart-topping album The Hamilton Mixtape, and toured the country and the world and a performer and speaker. Now she’s joining Collective Unconscious on the GCRT stage.

Of course, the episode will also feature all of your longstanding favorites: the spirited comedy of host Jay Terry and his cohorts Heather and Makenzie, the gripping radio drama of Shades Brigade, and the tantalizing trivia contest hosted by Dan Barth.

You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in.

Granite City Radio Theatre is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.