Great River Regional Library kicks off Spring with their Locally Growin’ fundraising campaign

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Locally Growin’ Great River Regional Library’s spring fundraising has begun.

The campaign started on April 1, 2025, and runs through April 30, 2025.

Donations are kept 100 percent within the branch library of the donor’s choosing. Last year, over $27,000 was raised around the region to support a variety of goals at each branch.

Every year, each library selects a specific “wish” item and a campaign goal. Each goal is unique and focused on its community’s interests and needs.

A few libraries within the region include Sauk Centre, Melrose, Albany, Waite Park, and Albany.

The library’s wishes include audiobook read-alongs, children’s programs, and family activity items to broaden the services provided for kids and their families.

To learn more about the Locally Growin’ campaign and make a difference at your local library visit griver.org/locally-growin.