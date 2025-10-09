Great River Regional Library to host poetry workshop events mid-October

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST CLOUD, Minn. — The Great River Regional Library will be hosting a poetry workshop event followed by a poetry reading on Friday, October 17th.

The three poetry workshops will be hosted at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library from 2-4:15 p.m.

“Poetry Pro-Am: Writing Poems With the Poets,” with Freeman Ng from 2-2:45 p.m. Guests will be writing poems inspired by well-known poets.

“Before I Lie: Writing What We’re Afraid to Say out Loud,” Hosted by Dralanda Larkins from 2:45-3:30 p.m. Participants will be invited to write bold and emotional poems through prompts and optional exercises

“Love Poems that Rock, Love Poems with Bite,” with Janna Knittel from 3:30-4:15 p.m., which will show people how to write love poems that will stand out with detail.

After these three writing workshops, there will be a poetry reading and Q&A from 6-7:30 p.m., in the Valhalla Room at the Atwood Center with Ng, Larkins, and Knittel.

These events are all free to attend; however, all participants are heavily encouraged to bring paper and a writing utensil or a device to write on.