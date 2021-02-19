Great River Road Showcases Mississippi River

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The Mississippi River flows through ten states and has carved its path, creating unique and historic communities along its winding trail. Hence, the “Great River”

The Great River Road National Scenic Byway is one of the best scenic drives in America. The Great River Road traces the course of the Mississippi River for 3,000 miles from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, traveling through the Mississippi River Valley’s rich history, culture and natural beauty.

Parts of the Great River Road in eight states have been designated “All-American Roads” by the Federal Highway Administration. This is a prestigious designation which will bring new attention to this important corridor of the United States.

Plan a trip today!