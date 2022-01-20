GREAT Theatre Names Interim Executive Director

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

GREAT Theatre in St. Cloud has promoted their Managing Director to Interim Executive Director.

Lacey Shirmers, GREAT Theatre

Board President Cassie Miles shared in an email the board appointed Lacey Schirmers as the Executive Director. Shirmers has been in her leadership role for seven years and the board notes she’s been instrumental to the theatre company’s recent successes in leading marketing, fundraising, finances and overall operations management.

Founder Dennis Wachtler-Whipple recently accepted a new job as Director of Operations for the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

