Greenbush man in custody for fleeing deputies after a traffic stop

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MONTICELLO, Minn. — One man was arrested for fleeing deputies after a traffic stop.

Around 9:30 a.m., on Friday, April 4, 2025, Wright County Deputies initiated a traffic stop near Hwy. 25 and School Blvd in Monticello.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old John Proper of Greenbush, fled from deputies and a short pursuit was initiated.

Proper fled onto I-94 East before the vehicle left the roadway. The driver then fled on foot into the area of East Broadway and Meadow Oak Ln.

Deputies deployed a K9 unit and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and located Proper hiding in the 2600 block of Meadow Oak Ln.

Proper was arrested for felony flee in a motor vehicle and other charges may be pending including several outstanding warrants.