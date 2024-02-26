GRRL fundraising campaign to support local communities begins March 1

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Spring has sprung at the library!

Locally Growin’, the fundraising campaign at Great River Regional Library, keeps donations 100% within the branch library of the donor’s choosing.

Each library selects a specific “wish” item and a campaign goal that focuses on its community’s interests and needs.

St. Cloud wishes to add snowshoe and pickleball Try It Yourself kits to the collection and host a children’s magic and comedy performance. Waite Park wishes to add audio read-along books to their collection.

Locally Growin’ starts Friday, March 1 and runs through Saturday, March 30.

To see what your local library wished for and to donate to them, visit griver.org.