GRRL now offers free checkout of state park passes

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Great River Regional Library (GRRL) has partnered with the Minnesota DNR to offer a free outdoor experience to cardholders.

Now through June 2025, participating library systems across Minn. are offering cardholders a free, seven-day checkout of a state park pass.

Six of GRRL branches are participating in the program, including St. Cloud, Foley and Little Falls.

Library park passes only cover the vehicle entrance fee, so visitors who want to camp will still need to buy a separate pass.