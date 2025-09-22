Gunshot near SCSU pierced window at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a gunshot that was fired near St. Cloud State University campus and pierced a window at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

According to SCSU Public Safety, the gunshot was fired in the afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 21.

“It does not seem that the Hockey Center was targeted,” wrote Brandie Yale in an email to KVSC on Monday, Sept. 22. Yale is the the Associate Vice President for Strategic and Presidential Communications at SCSU.

No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.