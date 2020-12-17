Gunshots Fired Inside Apartment in St. Cloud Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after several gunshots were heard inside an apartment complex in St. Cloud on Wednesday.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just before 12 p.m. in the 4000 block of 24th Street South.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they located a man who had injuries related to being shot.

UPDATE: Authorities say the man with the gunshot injuries was pronounced dead at the scene after medical efforts by personnel were not successful. The man was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and formal identification.

Officers checked the area and it is believed the suspect left prior to the arrival of police. No one else was injured as result of the shooting.

The investigation revealed that this was not a random incident and officers remain on scene conducting the active and ongoing investigation. More details will be released.