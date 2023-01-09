Hall’s 3 Points Helps Huskies take Down Wildcats

The St Cloud State women’s hockey team battled it out against the New Hampshire Wildcats in

the first game of the 2023 East/West Showcase on Friday, January 6th at 2:30 PM at Mariucci

Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The game started slow but with about 14 minutes remaining in the first period, the Huskies would go on the power play and Klara Hymlarova would tip a puck in off a shot from Courtney Hall to give St. Cloud State a 1-0 lead and the score remained that way through the first period. Allie Cornelius kicked the second period off with a bang scoring from the slot from Courtney Hall only one minutes and 15 seconds in to the second period putting the Huskies up 2-0.

With just under three minutes remaining in the game, Hall would once again feed her teammate and Allie Cornelius would score on the empty net giving her 2 goals on the night. St. Cloud State would go on to start the new year off right with a win 3-0 over the New Hampshire Wildcats behind Courtney Hall’s 3 points and JoJo Chobak’s 3rd shutout of the year.