One Man Dead After Head On Collision in Maine Prairie Township

A head on collision killed one man and sent another man to the hospital in Maine Prairie Township on Wednesday.

The State Patrol reports the accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. when 35-year-old Jesse Johnson of St. Cloud was heading northbound on Highway 15 just north of County Road 8.

A 48-year-old Kingston man was heading south and collided with Johnson head on and authorities say he died in the crash.

Johnson was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of life-threatening injuries. More information on the other individual will be released at a later time.

The roads were reported at icy and snowy at the time of the accident.