Heat Warning In Effect in Central Minnesota Today

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s a heat advisory in place today in central Minnesota as well as portions of the rest of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory between 1 and 8 p.m. for most of central and southern Minnesota. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90’s. Retired meteorology professor Bob Wesiman reports West central Minnesota could even see a 100-degree high or two.

National Weather Service

Adding to the heat, the dew points will be in the uncomfortable 60’s, but will drop back to the 50’s in the areas reaching the highest temperatures. That still means heat indices in the upper 90’s to near or even just above 100.

Weisman is reminding us that kids, seniors and other heat sensitive people should stay indoors this afternoon and strenuous exercise should be limited.

Weisman says we also have a shot at record high temperatures. He has more details posted on his daily forecast page.