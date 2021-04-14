Hello! You can become a Member & Support 88.1FM

Hello and happy spring from the volunteer hosts and staff of KVSC. It’s our spring membership drive, a time we ask our listeners (and streaming audience) to help support the station’s operations.

It’s a breeze to become a member online! Please note in the comments section if you’d like a thank you ‘perk’ — and if it’s an apparel item, what size works for you.

There’s some pretty creative new items to help show your support of the music, news, sports and cultural programming on Your Sound Alternative.

Please know your support directly impacts what you enjoy on 88.1FM. We’re also featuring a membership discount card where you can save money at local businesses. You can also call the hosts at 320-308-KVSC (5872) to start your membership support with KVSC. Thank you.