Dec 16, 2020
Help by Donating at SCSU Student Parent Diaper Drive
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The St. Cloud State University Parent Support Center is still looking for diapers as their annual donation drive ends this Thursday.
The center says many parents are facing additional financial stress due to COVID-19 and their student families need extra support more than ever.
You can drop off your diaper and wipe donations at three locations on-campus through Thursday:
- Child & Family Studies office – Education Building B109
- Healthy Huskies – Eastman Hall 111
- Veterans Resource Center – Administrative Services 101