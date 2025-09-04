Herb Brooks National Hockey Center construction project will begin in March

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Starting in March 2026, the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center will be under construction.

The $12.9 million project will replace an old ice cooling plant, which is the original system from when the building opened in 1989, according to a media release from SCSU Communications.

The current system uses an old refrigerant that is no longer used and contributes to the depletion of the ozone layer. The replacement will use a sustainable ammonia refrigerant.

But that’s not all. Dasher boards and shielding will be replaced to improve player safety, and there will be upgrades to the automatic temperature controls. The school will also install new LED lighting in both rinks.

The funds were awarded to SCSU from the state legislature in June.

University Communications says the project will be going out to public bids in the middle of September, and local contractors are encouraged to submit proposals.

The project should be completed in the fall of 2026. While the hockey center is closed, SCSU will be working with community user groups and partner facilities to provide alternative locations for activities.