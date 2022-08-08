Highway 15 Opens August 9 for the First Time Since April

By Nyah Adams / News Director

For the first time in nearly four months, Highway 15 between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 will be open to traffic starting tomorrow, August 9th.

MnDOT says crews started the $2.3 million project this past April and since they have made additions and new structures for both drivers and pedestrians.

Some of those updates include:

An underground storm sewer system

Extended sidewalks south of Linden Avenue and Willow Creek Park

A new multi-use trail along Highway 15, north of Highway 55

MnDOT officials note smoother road surfaces, improved safety and upgraded city utilities.

To learn more about road projects in Minnesota, please visit the MnDOT website.