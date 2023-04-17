Highway 22 Closed South of Richmond

By Jakub Blum / KVSC Reporter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 22 south of Richmond due to water overflowing onto the road.

Central Region Communications Director LeAnn Goltz said MnDOT cautions motorists to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout central Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise. Goltz added Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists. Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map.

When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Motorists should use caution.