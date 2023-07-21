Highway 23 Intersection Closures

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The Intersection of Highway 23 and Lincoln Ave. SE will be closed beginning Monday July 24.

This closure is expected to last until Friday, July 28 when the north end of the intersection will reopen with a temporary gravel surface. Lincoln Avenue SE south of Highway 23 will remain open, and Highway 23 will remain open to one lane head-to-head traffic through the intersection.

Beginning Monday, July 31, construction crews plan to close and reconstruct the intersection from East St. Germain Street at Highway 10. This closure is expected to last until late August. During this project Highway 10 will remain open to one lane traffic through the intersection. Access to East St. Germain Street will not be available in either direction.

Access will be allowed for those who live, work, visit or shop within the project area; however the City of St. Cloud asks that people expect changes and urge those toward use of alternate entrances, and asks to follow road signs.