Highway 23 ‘North Gap’ Project Update from Paynesville to Richmond

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an update on a major construction project on Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond.

The project is called the ‘North Gap’ and beginning Monday, June 6 a detour of County Road 43 begins. The road will be closed from just north of Fellows Road to Highway 22 as workers replace a culvert.

The entire construction area has detours in place until November 23. Finally, MnDOT is reporting work on the Glacial Lakes State Trail is done and the trail is now re-opened.