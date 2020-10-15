Highway 24 Project Now Finished

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The six month project to improve Highway 24 is now complete.

Lanes, cross street connections and sidewalks along Highway 24 are now open to walk on and enjoy.

The project which began back in April includes new road surface, improvements to city underground utilities and expanded walks.

The $4.9 million project also includes a newly designed downtown area with planting areas and wider sidewalks.

MnDOT thanks the Annandale Community for their patience during the projects construction. For more information on the project visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/annandale/.