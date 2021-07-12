Highway 4 Detours Start In Meire Grove Today

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

If you’re traveling through Meire Grove in Stearns County you can expect delays as a four-month detour starts today.

Construction is expected to close traffic between County Road 29 and 345th Street.

The detour takes motorists along Interstate 94 through Melrose, onto Highway 237 and Stearns County Road 12 to County Road 31, then back onto Highway 4 south of Greenwald.

Highway 4 remains open to residents who live or work in the Meire Grove area. Sidewalks in the area will be closed and signs will be posted to direct pedestrians.

Construction crews ask that motorists beware of flaggers, and use caution while traveling through the area.

For more information on the Highway 4 project, visit the MnDOT Construction website.