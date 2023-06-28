Hit-and-Run Leaves St. Cloud Man in Critical Condition

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A St. Cloud man is in critical but stable condition after a hit-and-run last Thursday.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the 800 Block of 9th Avenue South.

St. Cloud Police responded to the area and determined that a vehicle hit the 66-year-old man and then fled.

Officers brought the man to the St. Cloud Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators determined the driver at the time of the crash to be 63-year-old John Delante Smith.

Police took Smith into custody around 3:30 p.m. when they found him near 10th Avenue Southeast and 10 Street Southeast.

Smith is in custody at the Stearns County Jail, pending charges of Criminal Vehicular Operation.