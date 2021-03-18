Hit and Run Suspect Found

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud police officers were called to the scene of a two-car collision that had occurred at the intersection of Opportunity Drive and 8th Avenue South on Wednesday shortly after 2 p.m.

After officers arrived it was found out that one of the drivers had fled the scene. The other driver had stayed and told officers how the other vehicle had been traveling at high speeds and ran the stop sign leading to the collision.

Responding officers had set up a perimeter and a police K9 and drone were called in to track the suspect.

It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old James Westerlund of St. Cloud had taken off with his backpack through a wooded area and was eventually captured at Opportunity Drive and County Road 74.

Police say Westerlund was in possession of suspected narcotics and had a revoked driving status.

Westerlund was taken to Stearns County jail where he is held for court on charges relating to possession of 5th Degree Controlled Substance, Driving After Revocation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fleeing Police on Foot, and No Proof of Insurance.

Neither Westerlund or the other driver sustained any injuries.