Holdingford Man Arrested After Crime Spree

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A 35-year-old Holdingford man was arrested Thursday morning after a long encounter with Stearns County Deputies.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect was responsible for breaking into a garage, stealing several tools and punching the homeowner several times in the face when he came upon him. The man then fled the scene in a truck authorities say he had stolen earlier.

While fleeing from deputies, the suspect forced another vehicle off the road and into the ditch. The driver was not injured.

The suspect was later observed by authorities entering an apartment unit on Mainstreet in Holdingford. Deputies learned that this was the residence of the suspect.

After unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect, deputies got a search warrant and the Stearns County SWAT team and K9 unit were used to take him into custody.

Christopher Kleve of Holdingford was arrested shortly after 11 a.m.

Authorities also believe Kleve stole gas in drive off and stole a snowmobile on Wednesday, in other reported calls.

Kleve is booked into the Stearns County Jail on two counts of 2nd Degree Burglary, Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Damage to Property.

The Melrose and Sauk Centre Police Departments, along with Minnesota DNR and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.