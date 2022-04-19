Holdingford Shed on Farm Destroyed in Weekend Fire

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

A shed completely was destroyed in a weekend fire near Holdingford.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a structure fire on 147th Avenue just after noon on Saturday afternoon.

Forty-four-year-old Cyril Feia of Holdingford reported he had been operating a skid-steer in a shed which was filled with hay. He later found the shed was fully engulfed in flames. He said the shed had farm equipment, hay and straw inside of it. There were no reported injuries, and the shed was considered a total loss.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Holdingford Fire responded to the scene.

There was not a report of the value of the property loss.