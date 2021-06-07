House in El Rosa Engulfed In Flames Sunday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Stearns County Deputies responded to a house fire Sunday night in the Lake George Township at an address about a 1/2 mile west of El Rosa.

Dispatchers say the caller, 44-year-old Jason Marson Micheals, woke up to the fire in the middle of the night and called 9-1-1. The house was fully engulfed in flames when help arrived.

Deputies say Micheals was the only one home when the fire started and he was not injured.

This fire remains under investigation. The Elrosa, Belgrade and Brooten fire departments helped contain the fire.