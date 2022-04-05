North St. Cloud Home Sustains $35,000 in Damage After Kitchen Fire

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Fire Department says a fire near Madison Elementary School left a family home with $35,000 of structure damages Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire was an accident caused by a grease fire. The four people living at the home are displaced and are being helped by other family members.

No injuries have been reported by fire crews by the people who live in the home.

The St. Cloud Police Department and Mayo Ambulance helped respond to the fire.