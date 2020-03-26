How Are the City of St. Cloud and Businesses Affected by Stay at Home Order?

Many of the businesses and operations in St. Cloud have been affected by Governor Tim Walz’s new order to stay at home.

In St. Cloud, the Stearns County will close its donation center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The donation center opened on Monday, where residents had the ability to donate Personal Protective Equipment to help fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Anyone who has items and would still like to donate, you should do so before 3 p.m. on Friday. Call the Stearns County Coronavirus hotline at 320-656-6625 or 1-877-782-5683 for more information on how and where to donate.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says starting at close of business on Friday, March 27th through April 10th the City Hall building will be closed to the public. You are encouraged to do as much of your city business online as possible.

Business and shops in downtown St. Cloud have either decided to remain open or update their hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paddy’s Game Shoppe, Spice of Life Tea Shop, The Camera Shop, Fitzharris, Security Coin and Pawn Shop, and Bachman Jewelers will all remain open or have changed their hours.

Searles on Fifth Ave, the Olde Brick House, the White Horse and Dolsie’s Lunch Box Grille will still be open for take-out and delivery only. The Hop Shop has decided to close their doors, as they will no longer be open for business.