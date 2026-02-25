Five Human Trafficking Suspects Arrested in Stearns County

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

STEARNS COUNTY, MINN — Five individuals have been arrested by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force (CMHTTF).

On February 21 and 22, the task force, in cooperation with Department of Homeland Security Investigation carried out an enforcement detail in the central Minnesota area.

The enforcement detail resulted in five arrests.

One individual was arrested on a felony level for solicitation of a minor.

The other four arrests were for “gross misdemeanor crimes relating to attempt to purchase sex,” according to a media release from the Human Trafficking Task Force.

All five individuals are pending court appearances and have been charged via complaint by the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.

Several active and ongoing electronic solicitation of a child investigations have resulted from the case and additional arrests are anticipated.

The task force consists of officers form Stearns county Sheriff’s office, St. Cloud Police Department, and Sartell police department.