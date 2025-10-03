Hunny Bears Visits KVSC on October 6 for Monday Night Live Season 35

Some sweet music is coming to the 35th season of Monday Night Live this week. Hunny Bear plays KVSC’s live music showcase on Monday, October 6.

Hunny Bear are a Minneapolis-based quartet that plays funk-fusion. They perform a mix of classic and modern covers as well as a big batch of exciting originals.

Monday Night Live with Hunny Bear airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

