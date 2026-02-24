Huskies Name New Womens Soccer Coach

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – St. Cloud State University has named Maggie Sherman the new head coach of the Huskies women’s soccer team. Sherman becomes the seventh coach in program history and joins SCSU after five seasons at the University of South Dakota. She was promoted to associate head coach in 2024 and helped the Coyotes reach the Summit League Tournament four times. Sherman says she is honored for the opportunity and looks forward to building on the program’s strong foundation.



Photo credit: South Dakota State Athletics