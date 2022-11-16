Huskies Pounce on Presentation College, Remain Unbeaten

By Adam Larson / KVSC Sports Reporter

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball team continued their early season dominance as they faced off against the Presentation College Saints at Halenbeck Hall.

The game began as a defensive standoff, with both teams trying to force the ball through the net. Katrina Theis scored six straight points to get the Huskies on the board, but St. Cloud would find themselves down 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Saints turned up the physicality in the second quarter but St. Cloud made the necessary adjustments and began to take control. Freshman point guard Jada Eggebrecht would catch fire in the second, ending the half with 13 points and helping the Huskies to a 36-22 advantage going into halftime.

Presentation College would try to cut into St. Clouds lead, but it would prove futile as the Huskies scored 40 points in the second half en route to a 76-46 win on the afternoon and a 2-0 record on the young season.

Jada Eggebrecht finnied with 20 points on the night, including going 4-7 from the three point line. 5th year senior Katrina Theis had 12 points and 3 steals. Tori Peschel finished with 6 points and 9 rebounds. Freshman Ashley Sawicki posted 9 points and 7 rebounds.