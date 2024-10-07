Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 9/30-10/6

Scores

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota-Duluth 0

WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Northern Michigan 0

MSWIM | Northern Michigan 148, St. Cloud State 90

WSWIM | Northern Michigan 153, St. Cloud State 69

WHOCKEY | #11 St. Cloud State 2, #15 Mercyhurst 1

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Sioux Falls 1

WSOC | St. Cloud State 0, Concordia St. Paul 0

MSOC | St. Cloud State 1, Roosevelt 0

WHOCKEY | #11 St. Cloud State 2, #15 Mercyhurst 0

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, #4 Southwest Minnesota State 0

MHOCKEY | (Exhibition) Minnesota 5, St. Cloud State 1

MSOC | St. Cloud State 1, Minnesota State 1

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, St. Thomas 0

News

9/30 – Caputo and Eklund win GLIAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week

St. Cloud State Men’s soccer took home both of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards, with Phillip Caputo and Noah Eklund winning the offensive and defensive awards, respectively. Caputo earned his second Offensive Player of the Week award after recording his second hat trick of the season against UW-Parkside two weeks ago. Eklund takes home his first award of the season, after he was integral in his team allowing only six percent offensive zone time that week.

10/1 – Huskies Volleyball Sweeps Minnesota Duluth

St. Cloud State women’s volleyball swept their fellow canine-based namesake, toppling the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 3-0 on Tuesday. It was the sixth straight win for the Huskies and their fourth consecutive sweep. The Bulldogs struggled early, losing the first set 25-9, and made nine errors in serve-receive throughout the match. Meanwhile, fifth year outside hitter Kenzie Foley led the team with 18 kills, eight digs and two aces.

10/2 – Derrick Winn Hired as Assistant Athletics Director of Ticketing and Promotions

St. Cloud State University Director of Athletics Holly Schreiner announced the hire of Derrick Winn as the Assistant Athletics Director of Ticketing and Promotions last Wednesday. Winn, who had a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Minot State Athletics and a four-year collegiate baseball career at Angelo State and Minot State, is set to join the department immediately.

10/3 – Huskies in 2-0 Shutout Against Northern Michigan

After a 0-2 start, St. Cloud State Men’s soccer won their sixth straight game on Thursday, shutting out Northern Michigan 2-0. Huskies star Phillip Caputo notched both goals for the Huskies, the first on a penalty kick and the second in the 61st minute. The pair of tallies are the 10th and 11th goals on the season for Caputo, who leads the GLIAC in points this season.

10/4 – Huskies Volleyball Loses Sweep Streak, But wins 3-1

St. Cloud State Volleyball knocked off Sioux Falls 3-1 at Halenbeck Hall on Saturday. Senior outside hitter and redshirt junior Ella Thompson led the team in kills while limiting Sioux Falls to a .156 hitting percentage. It was the seventh straight win for the Huskies, and their 5th straight conference victory.

10/5 – Huskies Drop Exhibition to Minnesota

St. Cloud State Men’s hockey dropped their exhibition game to the University of Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday night. Luckily for the Huskies, the 5-1 loss won’t count officially in the record book. Verner Miettinen lighted the lamp for the Huskies to give them a 1-0 lead, but the rotating lineup of the St. Cloud State couldn’t hold the Gophers.

10/5 – 6 – St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey Sweeps Mercyhurst

The St. Cloud State Women’s hockey team defeated the Mercyhurst Lakers at the Brooks Center on Friday to secure a win. Emma Gentry and Sofianna Sundelin each had a goal on the night for the Huskies, and Huskies goalie Sanni Ahola recorded her third win of the season. The final score was 2-1.

On Saturday, the Huskies would complete the sweep. Dayle Ross used a powerful wrist shot to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead that they would take into the first intermission, and Ella Annick would give St Cloud State a 2-0 lead early into the second period. After a scoreless third period, the Huskies would pick up the victory and remain undefeated on the season.

10/6 – Huskies Win Season Opener Against St. Thomas

The St. Cloud State Men’s hockey won their season opener on Sunday. Backed by sophomore netminder Isak Posch, who made 34 saves, the Huskies shut out the St. Thomas Tommies 1-0. Ryan Ryan Rosborough scored the lone goal five minutes into the first period as the Huskies improved to 6-1 all-time against their blossoming rival. The Huskies will be back in action on Friday with a home-and-home series against Bemidji State.

Looking Forward

10/9 | WXC – Bob Waxlax Invitational (Wapicada Golf Course, Sauk Rapids, 5:00 p.m. CST)

10/11 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Saginaw Valley State (University Center, Michigan, 1:00 p.m. CST)

10/11 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. UMary (Bismarck, North Dakota, 3:00 p.m. CST)

10/11 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 3:00 p.m. CST)

10/11 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Sanford Center, Bemidiji, 6:00 p.m. CST) (Sports Stream)

10/11 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, 7:30 p.m. CST) (KVSC)

10/12 | SWIM (Diving) – St. Cloud State vs. UW-La Crosse (La Crosse, Wisconsin)

10/12 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Wayne State (Wayne, Nebraska, 1:00 p.m. CST)

10/12 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. Truman State/UW-La Crosee/Mankato Tri (Rochester, Minnesota)

10/12 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Sanford Center, Bemidiji, 2:00 p.m. CST) (KVSC)

10/12 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Sanford Center, Bemidiji, 6:00 p.m. CST) (KVSC)