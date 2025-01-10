Huskies Stifled By Bulldogs 2-0

St. Cloud State Men’s hockey kicked off their first games coming out of the winter break with a whimper.

Traveling to Duluth to take on their in-state rival the UMD Bulldogs, the Huskies found themselves going quiet offensively, despite the return of leading scorer Austin Burnevik and head coach Brett Larson. A fellow team USA hockey member of the aforementioned Larson and Burnevik would begin the scoring, as Max Plante would find the back on the net on a deflection to give Duluth the lead they’d never lose. Huskies netminder Gavin Enright would keep SCSU in the game up until the very end, stopping 32 shots, but a empty net dagger from Owen Gallatin with under a minute capped off the eventual 2-0 UMD win. SCSU would tally 28 shots and go 0/2 on the powerplay over the course of the 60 minutes, handing the Bulldogs their first home ice win in over 2 months.

On the loss, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson said this of some of the close chances for SCSU, “Hopefully tomorrow it foes post and in instead of post and out.”

Up Next: The Huskies continue their two-game set with the Bulldogs tomorrow, with puck drop slated for 6:07 p.m.