Huskies Take Down Wayne State

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @Jake_Bedell91

St. Cloud State rolled back into Halenbeck Hall for action Saturday after a rowdy Home Opener on Friday night versus Augustana. On Saturday, their opponent was #5 ranked Wayne State College. The Huskies were looking to remain undefeated in NSIC play, and above all, they did exactly that.

It all got moving in Set 1, with the usual suspects contributing for SCSU. Kenzie Foley and Linsey Rachel combined for 9 Kills in the first Set, with Maddy Torve’s ability to move the ball on full display. The Huskies made easy work of the Wildcats early in the match, eventually taking the set 25-11. In Set 2, more of St. Cloud’s unstoppable strikers came to play, as Wayne State clearly had their hands full. Service errors were plentiful in the middle frame, which saw 5 Tie Scores, but ultimately it was the Huskies coming out on top by a score of 25-20.

Set 3 was a defensive clinic by the Wildcats. It started off with Freshman Middle Maggie Brahmer and Freshman Outside Taya Beller combining for 9 block assists, as they commanded play at the net. Similarly, the commanding performance of Freshman Outside Hitter Jazlin DeHaan would carry WSC to a set win, 25-18. SCSU took exception to the defensive showing that Wayne State posed in Set 3. And they countered with every bit of their potential. Phebie Rossi and Maddy Torve were a force at the net, stuffing attempt after attempt by the Wildcats. Linsey Rachel and Kenzie Foley smashed the Volleyball with a vengeance, and as a result, SCSU closed out the Match with a final set score of 25-18.

All totaled, Kenzie Foley crushed 22 Kills for her second straight double-double, and her second consecutive 20+ Kill match. Linsey Rachel, above all, continued to ascend the ranks of the SCSU Record book picking up her 43rd Career double-double. Coming up next for the Huskies, it’s a date with Bemidji State on Tuesday night. That game can be found right here, on 88.1FM, KVSC. Meanwhile, Wayne State looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday against the University of Sioux Falls.