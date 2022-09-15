HuskyTech Announces New Location and Modified Hours

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

HuskyTech at St. Cloud State is adding a new location in Atwood Memorial Center and modifying their hours to better suit students.

Husky Tech

HuskyTech says the new location inside of the Atwood Memorial Center will have a kiosk that will be near the central stairwell to help students have easier access to technological service.

New hours effective tomorrow at the HuskyTech phone service line, the Miller Center location and the Atwood walk-up support include:

Phone/live chat hours:

Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Miller Center 102 walk-up support:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: Closed

Atwood Kiosk walk-up support:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Changes to these hours will be posted on the HuskyTech webpage.