Hwy. 23 motorcycle crash hospitalizes Richmond man

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ROSEVILLE TWP., Minn. — A Stearns County man is hospitalized after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, the Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Ryan Riggs of Richmond was riding his motorcycle on Highway 23 when he lost control and crashed near County Road 6 in Roseville Twp.

Riggs was not wearing a helmet.

Paramedics airlifted him to the St. Cloud Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.