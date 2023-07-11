Jul 11, 2023
Hwy. 25 Construction in Buffalo Starts Thursday, July 13
Grace Jacobson / News Director
The road construction project on Highway 25 in Buffalo will begin Thursday.
The four-month construction will take place from First Street South to the curve north of Settlers Parkway.
A signed detour will be in place along Settlers Parkway and Highway 55.
Access will be given to those who live, work or visit the impacted area.
Set to finish in November, the improvements will include updated city utilities, center turn lanes, pedestrian sidewalks and expansion of the community commons along the lake.