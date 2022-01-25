Icy Roads Cause Multiple Crashes Over The Weekend

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Dispatch Center says while handling a two-vehicle crash over the weekend they received word of two other two- vehicle car crashes.

Officials say roads were extremely icy when 23-year-old Kaitlyn Johnson of Melrose was driving her 2005 Mazda passenger car and spun out. While spinning out 29-year-old Justin Gill who was driving his 2021 Chrysler Voyager van struck Johnson’s car.

While responding to the incident, officials say two additional two-vehicle crashes occurred along with two other vehicles going into the ditch.

No injuries were reported from any of the parties involved.

All drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crashes.

Reports say at the time of the crashes, road conditions were extremely icy and was a main factor in all the crashes. No citations were issued to anyone.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sartell Police Department, Sartell Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crashes.