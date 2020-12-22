Icy Roads Leads to Crash near St. Joseph

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Sunday, about three miles north of St. Joseph.

Just after 11 a.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 19-year-old Cody Gangl of Kimball crossed over County Road 2 and struck a support wire for a power pole.

Gangl was heading north on County Road 2 near Apache Lane when he lost control of his vehicle on an icy corner and went into an uncontrollable spin.

The man had face and head lacerations from the airbag, but mentioned no other injuries. He was treated by deputies and Mayo Ambulance.