Illinois man dies in semi crash on I-94

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — An Illinois man died in a fatal semi-truck crash on I-94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, 60-year-old David Elders was driving westbound on I-94 when his Semi left the roadway and landed on its side in the ditch.

Elders was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 61-year-old Kim Elders was treated on the scene and is OK.

The crash remains under investigation.