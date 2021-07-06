In-Person Appointments Are Back At Stearns County Administration

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

All Stearns County offices are now open for in-person appointments. People who wish to schedule appointments through a phone call can contact the department they need to do so.

Most offices are not open to walk-in appointments, except tab renewals. Other options for conducting county business are; Mail, email, or by using a drop box located at the Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud or Service Center in Waite Park.

Feedback from county offices and observation have shown that offering services in other formats to be very efficient. Appointments reduce wait times for customers and allows staff to be available and more efficient in managing customer volume. Drop-boxes are a quick and easy way for residents to return forms or conduct transactions, leaving their business at the front door of the building.

To see available appointments and to schedule visit the Stearns County Website.