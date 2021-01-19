Inauguration Day Discussion with St. Cloud State Professors

With the inauguration of Joe Biden, St. Cloud State University will hold an Inauguration Day Discussion and Trivia through Zoom on Wednesday.

From 2-3:30 p.m. join professors of political science as they discuss the significance of inaugurations and the transition of power and look ahead to Biden’s first 100 days in office.

An Inauguration and Presidential Trivia for students, faculty and staff will start at 3 p.m.

You can join the zoom meeting here. Passcode: SOPA21