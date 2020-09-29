Centracare Brings Back Visitor Restrictions at Health Facilities

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CentraCare and Carris Health have announced that increased visitor restrictions will be implemented starting Wednesday.

No visitors will be allowed inside the health facilitates, due to the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the communities it serves.

Exceptions will be allowed for one visitor per day for patients who are experiencing specific situations, such as end of life, critically ill, parent or legal guardian of a minor patient, labor support for delivering mothers and high-risk procedures that need discussion about care and informed-consent.

All visitors who are allowed will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and will be required to wear a mask.